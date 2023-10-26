Prince Harry reveals why he kept feuds with King Charles and Prince Willam under wraps

In early 2023, Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," shed new light on the ongoing tensions within the royal family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made headlines back in 2020 when they stepped away from their royal duties in pursuit of a more private life in the United States. However, the revelations in Harry's memoir have raised more questions than answers about the rift between him and his family.

Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, participates in The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP/PTI)(AP10_11_2023_000009B)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The memoir provided a candid look into Harry's upbringing, with jaw-dropping revelations, including an alleged physical altercation between him and his brother, Prince William. In a subsequent interview, Harry hinted that the contents of the book were just the tip of the iceberg, expressing concerns that divulging too much could irreparably damage his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry revealed, "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

This cryptic statement has left the public speculating about the extent of the unresolved issues between Harry and his family. While the strained relationship between Harry and William is no secret, it appears that there are deeper, undisclosed struggles that have transpired behind closed doors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the ongoing tensions, Prince Harry has expressed a desire to mend his fractured relationships with his father and brother. He has attended public events to support his father, Prince Charles, and Charles has continued to send warm wishes to Harry, Meghan, and their children in his public speeches.

However, reconciliation remains elusive, as Prince William and Prince Charles are seemingly unwilling to initiate the first steps towards repairing their bonds with Harry. It may take years before the trio can reestablish normal communication, let alone spend quality time together as a family.