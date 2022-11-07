Meghan Markle is now clinging to her royal title after…

Meghan Markle is now keen to cling to her royal title, the Duchess of Sussex, a royal expert claimed. During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, she had dismissed the importance of royal titles.

At the time, she has said, "All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don’t personally have. I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a Duchess - I’ve always still just been Meghan, right? I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that."

But following her conversation with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle has changed her mind, royal expert Neil Sean said.

Neil Sean suggested that Meghan Meghan has since had a "dramatic change of heart regarding titles".

“Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles. After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too,” Neil Sean said.

“Meghan become very friendly with senior members of the monarchy, predominately Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles,” the royal expert said.

“That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles. It's really down to the fact that after befriending Beatrice and Eugenie, she saw how useful those titles are to them. Their father, Prince Andrew, had to push very hard to make sure his children got those titles,” he said.

