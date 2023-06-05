Prince Harry sets gift boundaries, puts brakes on King Charles' extravagant birthday bash for Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know how to throw a celebration fit for royalty, but when it comes to their daughter Lilibet's birthday gifts, they had a different idea in mind. While King Charles III was eager to shower his granddaughter with lavish presents, it seems Harry had other plans. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts in Windsor, Britain.(REUTERS)

According to an insider, Charles had his aides searching for custom-made cubby houses, reminiscent of the ones Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret had as young girls. He wanted to give Lili something special, something she would cherish forever. It was going to be the ultimate surprise.

However, Harry stepped in and reportedly warned his father to tone down the extravagance. The Duke of Sussex wanted a more modest approach to gifting. The source didn't reveal what Charles ended up sending, leaving fans curious about the surprise awaiting young Lilibet.

Living in Montecito, California, with her famous parents and older brother Archie, Lilibet celebrated her second birthday in the U.S. The Sussex family bid farewell to their royal lives in 2020, permanently relocating across the pond.

Since their departure, tensions between Harry, Meghan, and the royal family have remained high. The couple has been vocal about their grievances, criticizing "The Firm" and sharing their side of the story in interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and an upcoming memoir.

Harry's warning to his father likely came during their recent conversations leading up to Charles' coronation ceremony, coincidentally held on Archie's birthday. Despite their differences, it appears Charles' love for his grandchildren remains unwavering.

During a private lunch following the coronation ceremony, Charles reportedly honored Archie with a heartfelt tribute. The details of the tribute were not disclosed, leaving fans to imagine the touching gesture from the doting grandfather.

As the Sussex family continues to navigate their new lives outside the royal spotlight, the dynamics and exchanges between family members are sure to be closely watched. The question remains: Will Harry and Charles find common ground and mend their strained relationship? Only time will tell.