Prince William addresses Gaza conflict in emotional statement, says ‘I remain…’

Prince William recently addressed the Israel-Hamas war in an emotional statement. The Prince of Wales has called for the fighting to end “as soon as possible.” While political interventions are not a common affair for the royal family, the Prince of Wales has made a unique exception. The 41-year-old delivered the sentimental plea on the Gaza conflict ahead of his humanitarian projects, which include visiting a synagogue next week. Prince William has addressed the Gaza conflict in an emotional plea(AFP)

Prince of Wales is ‘deeply concerned’ about killings in Gaza

“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October,” the Prince of Wales said. “Too many have been killed. I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible,” he added.

Prince William continued, “There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released. Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.”

“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that,” he said in the statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The Prince further revealed on the platform, “Today marks the first of two visits over the next few weeks to hear more about the human impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Beginning this afternoon, to hear about those supporting the humanitarian response.”

His sentimental statement comes after his office announced last night that the Prince of Wales will provide humanitarian support to those affected by the conflict. Moreover, the Prince will also address antisemitism. According to BBC, he “will speak to young people from a range of backgrounds, in a meeting which will draw particular attention to concerns about antisemitism.”