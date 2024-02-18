Prince William ‘would not allow Harry to return’, sources claim

Amid reports about Prince Harry possibly resuming royal duties, Prince William has supposedly shut the doors even more tightly on this potential reunion. Royal sources close to the Prince of Wales claim that he believes that the Duke of Sussex and sister-in-law Meghan Markle “can't be trusted”. Mirror reported that a royal source claimed that Prince William “would try” to assist his father, King Charles III, if the situation arose. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales delivers a speech during the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO in central London, on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Royal family update: Tensions between Prince William and Harry

When it comes to his brother, there's “no chance” William would let him back in. Even though the talks between the heir and the King have been behind closed doors, Prince William is dead set on his plans related to his brother. “He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he's even more clear now," stated the source regarding the Prince of Wales' consideration of his brother.

The source continued that if there's anyone taking on more duties in the future, it will be William. However, these conversations are not even on the agenda for them as Prince William is more concerned about his father's health. Sliding back to the tensions between the royal brothers, the source added: “There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity”.

On the other hand, a recent Prince Harry interview with Good Morning America expressed different plans in the mind of the Duke. On Friday, Harry expressed his love for his family, telling GMA that he would give his royal duties another go “if his dad asks for his help”. Another source close to the Duke chimed in, claiming that this wasn't something Harry would do on his own accord.

While Prince Harry may be keen on jumping back onto the royal bandwagon given the situation, his brother isn't a big fan of these speculations. Even though Harry may have shared “warm exchanges” with his father during his UK dash, Prince Williams' pals have dismissed any sort of amicable development between the brothers.

In an Express report, another anonymous source shared that Prince William already has a lot on his plate, and “he simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this”. Duke of Sussex's words also evoke the mirroring imagery of what happened in 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's “half in, half out” approach to royal duties was dismissed by the late queen.

On top of that, Harry even addresses his latent desire to seek American citizenship over the Invictus Games weekend in Canada. Regardless of how many sources keep coming forward, the royal family matter simply seems to be going in circles with an endless power source of deja vu moments that only lead down a more agonising path instead of closure.