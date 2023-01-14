Watch: Prince William’s ‘cute’ reaction when he realises his outfit matches Kate

Prince William laughed as a fan pointed out that he and his wife Kate Middleton were wearing matching outfits during their first public outing of the year. Prince William and Kate Middleton- Prince and Princess of Wales- travelled to Merseyside to visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. For their visit, both donned outfits that were dark blue and green.

Kate Middleton wore a black and dark green checkerboard trench coat over a navy blue dress, completing the look with a black belt and purse while Prince William opted for a navy jacket and pants along with a green sweater. While greeting fans, one woman took Kate Middleton's hand and told her how “beautiful” she looked.

After this, the Princess was seen thanking the woman in a video shared widely on social media. The woman also pointed out to Prince William and Kate that they were “matching”.

Following this, Prince William agreed and poked fun at his and his wife’s clothes, saying, “Yes I know. There’s a slightly alike wardrobe going on this morning.”

After the fan said that the couple had “coordinated” their outfits, William laughed and said, “Yes, exactly.” Many Twitter users praised the couple for the interaction.

“Aww…so cute!” one wrote, while another said, “Just look at William’s face as he adores his wife.”

A third person wrote, “I love seeing the royal family getting on with all the important work they do. This is what makes the royals popular; it is the bright light they shine on important causes.”

