Princess Diana's charity work left ‘deep and lasting impression.’ Prince Wiiliam's inspiration behind Homeward project

In a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, Prince William revealed that her charity work in helping the homeless left a deep and lasting impression on him. Embracing her legacy, the Prince of Wales unveiled a five-year plan to tackle homelessness in the United Kingdom, aiming to make it "rare, brief, and unrepeated."

In a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, Prince William revealed that her charity work in helping the homeless left a deep and lasting impression on him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reflecting on his childhood experiences, Prince William shared that his mother introduced him to a housing shelter at the young age of 11. The encounters they had during those visits had a profound impact on him. "I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heartbreaking personal stories," he expressed during his visit to a mental health charity in south London. Recognizing the pressing issue, he emphasized the urgent need for stable and permanent homes for those affected.

This is not the first time Prince William has actively engaged in combating homelessness. In 2009, he raised awareness by spending a night on the streets of south London. Last year, he was even spotted selling the Big Issue, a magazine that supports homeless individuals, on a London street. These experiences have deepened his understanding of the challenges faced by the homeless population.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The initiative, known as Homewards, was launched by Prince William through the Royal Foundation, the charity supporting his and his wife Kate Middleton's philanthropic efforts. Homewards aims to bring together local communities, organizations, and businesses to develop tailor-made programs that address the specific needs of each community.

Taking inspiration from countries like Finland, which have made significant progress in tackling homelessness, Prince William intends to prioritize providing stable housing as the first step in addressing other related issues, such as substance abuse. The goal is to make homelessness rare, brief, and prevent it from recurring.

Addressing the current housing crisis in the UK, where rising rents and a lack of affordable housing have contributed to the increase in homelessness, Prince William recognizes the urgency of the situation. Homewards estimates that over 300,000 people in the UK are without permanent housing on any given night, including those sleeping on the streets, living in cars, staying in hostels, or temporarily seeking help from friends and family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with London's Sunday Times, Prince William acknowledged that he might seem like an unlikely advocate for the cause, considering his personal wealth and extensive properties. However, he reassured the public that he is committed to making a difference, even within his own sphere of influence. When asked about affordable housing plans within the Duchy of Cornwall, which he oversees, he responded with a resounding "Absolutely."

Also read | Meghan Markle was not a great talent,' UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer slams the duchess after Spotify podcast slumps

With his Homewards initiative, Prince William seeks to rally communities, policymakers, and the public to join forces in ending homelessness. By leveraging the collective effort of various stakeholders, he hopes to make a substantial impact and turn the vision of a homelessness-free UK into a reality. In the face of adversity, Prince William's dedication and compassion serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of his mother, Princess Diana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}