'Meghan Markle was not a great talent,' UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer slams the duchess after Spotify podcast slumps

Meghan Markle's podcast venture has hit a roadblock as Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency (UTA), criticized the Duchess of Sussex's audio talents. The streaming platform Spotify recently cut ties with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, citing their failure to meet expected performance benchmarks. Zimmer's remarks at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival shed light on the challenges faced by the former royal couple in the entertainment industry. Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency (UTA) (left) and Meghan Markle

UTA CEO's Brutal Verdict

Zimmer, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, expressed his opinion on Markle's talent, stating, "Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent." The UTA co-founder, known for representing A-list stars such as Mariah Carey and Kevin Hart, emphasized that fame does not guarantee proficiency in a particular field.

Spotify Pulls the Plug: Disappointing Numbers and Payout

Following earlier reports by The Post, it was confirmed that Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," will not return for a second season. Despite its initial success, the couple failed to generate sufficient content to fulfill their multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify. The streaming giant severed ties with Markle and Prince Harry after they couldn't meet the expected performance metrics.

Archewell Audio's Disappointment

Markle's podcast, which featured 12 episodes in its first and only season, saw her interview notable guests such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Paris Hilton. Despite topping the podcast charts, the series failed to maintain momentum and secure a second season. Archewell Audio, the production company founded by Markle and Prince Harry, issued a joint statement with Spotify announcing their mutual decision to part ways.

Markle's Next Move: Seeking New Platforms

While the Duchess recently signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation, her sights are set on exploring opportunities with other streaming services. Archewell Productions, Markle's production company, expressed their intention to develop content for the "Archetypes" audience on a different platform, according to an Archewell Productions spokeswoman.

Allegations of Faked Interviews and Harry's Unrealized Ideas

Amid the Spotify fallout, allegations arose suggesting that Markle may have faked some of the interviews on her podcast. Podnews reported that certain conversations were conducted by members of Markle's staff, with her voice allegedly added during the editing process. However, talk show host Andy Cohen, who appeared as a guest on "Archetypes," dismissed these claims as "insane" and confirmed that Markle had indeed interviewed him.

Additionally, it was revealed that Prince Harry pitched ambitious concepts to Spotify that never materialized. One idea involved Harry interviewing figures like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about their childhood traumas. While intriguing, these proposals failed to come to fruition, adding to the challenges faced by the former royal couple in the podcasting world.