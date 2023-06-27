Science under scrutiny! Professor in Texas institute fired for teaching 'human biology’ about chromosomes fights back

In a shocking turn of events, a college professor is fighting back after being fired for teaching fundamental principles of human biology. Dr. Johnson Varkey, a former adjunct professor at St. Philip's College in San Antonio, Texas, was terminated by university leaders who allegedly deemed his teachings too "religious." However, a conservative legal firm, First Liberty Institute, has come to Varkey's defense, arguing that his views on science and gender are widely accepted biology and protected by constitutional rights. Dr. Johnson Varkey, adjunct professor at St. Philip's College in San Antonio, Texas.

Keisha Russell, counsel for First Liberty Institute, sent a letter to St. Philip's College, stating that the termination was illegal and improper. The letter called for Varkey's immediate reinstatement, asserting that the college violated his constitutional and statutory rights.

Varkey, who had been teaching at the institution for nearly two decades, was informed of an ethics complaint in January and was fired just weeks later, without being given the precise reason for his termination or an opportunity to defend himself. The professor, known for teaching human biology to over 1,500 students, had previously explained the biological fact that sex is determined by chromosomes X and Y. This led to a few students walking out of the classroom, raising questions about whether their reaction triggered the complaints that resulted in his firing.

According to Varkey, his termination letter cited grievances related to "religious preaching, discriminatory comments about homosexuals and transgender individuals, anti-abortion rhetoric, and misogynistic banter." However, the professor expressed surprise and shock at the allegations, as he had been teaching the same subject matter without incident for the past two decades.

Keisha Russell, speaking on behalf of First Liberty Institute, highlighted the significance of Varkey's long and incident-free tenure at the college. She argued that even if his teachings were perceived as religious, the university cannot fire him for expressing his beliefs, especially when they align with scientific and ethical integrity. Russell emphasized that his statements, such as asserting that life begins at conception, are protected under the First Amendment.

The letter sent to St. Philip's College accuses the institution of violating several constitutional and statutory provisions, including the Free Speech Clause, Free Exercise Clause, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. First Liberty Institute is advocating for Varkey's reinstatement and the clearing of his record, asserting that he did nothing wrong.

This case raises concerns about academic freedom, free speech, and the intersection of personal beliefs and institutional policies. It highlights the importance of protecting educators' rights to express scientifically supported viewpoints and encourages open dialogue on sensitive topics within educational settings.

The outcome of this legal battle may have significant implications for the boundaries of academic discourse and the rights of professors to teach established scientific principles without fear of retribution.