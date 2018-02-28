Prominent UK Sikh lawyer Navtej Singh Ahluwalia passes away

letterschd@hindustantimes.com

Prominent Sikh lawyer Navtej Singh Ahluwalia, who was involved in several human rights cases and was active on behalf of Britain’s Sikh community, passed away here.

He was 47. Better known as ‘Navi’, Ahluwalia was associated with law firm Garden Court Chambers. His death on February 24 has been mourned by several immigration and human rights lawyers among others.

His law firm said in an obituary notice: “He had a long association with non-governmental and international organisations for protecting human rights, especially on behalf of the Sikh community.”

“Navi’s passion for human rights was at the core of his being. Whether when stopping off for a coffee, or even in the last few weeks at the hospice, he would advise those around him on their legal status in the country and how to secure a good future for themselves and their families,” it said.

Ahluwalia is survived by two children besides other members of the family.

A service has been scheduled at the South West Middlesex Crematorium in Feltham on March 3, followed by prayers and langar at the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha Gurdwara in Hounslow, the notice said.