 Prosecutors allege South Africa's parliamentary speaker took $135,000 and a wig in bribes | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Prosecutors allege South Africa's parliamentary speaker took $135,000 and a wig in bribes

AP |
Mar 26, 2024 12:59 AM IST

Prosecutors allege South Africa's parliamentary speaker took $135,000 and a wig in bribes

PRETORIA, South Africa — South African prosecutors said Monday they intend to charge the parliamentary speaker with corruption, alleging that she took $135,000 and a wig in bribes over a three-year period while she was defense minister.

HT Image
HT Image

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hasn't been arrested or charged. The prosecutors spoke at a court hearing over her claims that authorities hadn't properly informed her of allegations or followed correct procedure in their investigation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Judge Sulet Potterill said that she would deliver a ruling on April 2 on Mapisa-Nqakula's application for a temporary block on police arresting her. Mapisa-Nqakula is also asking for access to documents outlining the evidence prosecutors have against her.

Prosecutors have rejected her request and say she is asking for special treatment.

In court papers submitted for the hearing, prosecutors say that Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, received 11 payments totaling $135,000 between December 2016 and July 2019. She sought another bribe of $105,000 but that wasn't paid, prosecutors said.

On one occasion in February 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula received more than $15,000 and a wig at a meeting at the country's main international airport, the papers say.

The person who allegedly paid the bribes wasn't named.

Prosecutors gave her the opportunity to hand herself in at a police station and be taken to court to be formally charged. They said they wouldn't oppose her bail.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied wrongdoing and had said she would cooperate with authorities after they searched her home in Johannesburg and seized evidence last week.

She has taken a leave of absence from her role as Parliament's speaker. She was previously accused of taking bribes, but a parliamentary investigation was dropped in 2021. The case reemerged after a whistleblower came forward last year, prosecutors said.

Her case is the latest graft scandal to hit the governing African National Congress party, which faces a pivotal national election on May 29.

Africa news: /hub/africa

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Prosecutors allege South Africa's parliamentary speaker took $135,000 and a wig in bribes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On