IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Protests after reports Myanmar military 'stormed' London embassy
A person looks at tributes and protest signs outside the Embassy of Myanmar, in London on March 28, 2021. (Reuters file photo)
A person looks at tributes and protest signs outside the Embassy of Myanmar, in London on March 28, 2021. (Reuters file photo)
world news

Protests after reports Myanmar military 'stormed' London embassy

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn told the Daily Telegraph that Myanmar military figures had taken over the diplomatic mission.
READ FULL STORY
AFP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 01:28 AM IST

Protesters gathered outside the Myanmar embassy in London on Wednesday following reports that the ambassador had been locked out and barred from entering the building.

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn told the Daily Telegraph that Myanmar military figures had taken over the diplomatic mission.

"When I left the embassy, they stormed inside the embassy and took it. They are from the Myanmar military," he said.

"They said they received instruction from the capital, so they are not going to let me in," he added.

"They are not able to do this. The British government won't allow this one, you'll see that."

Britain's Foreign Office would not confirm or deny the reports.

Metropolitan Police said that they were "aware of a protest" outside the building in the Mayfair neighbourhood, and that public order officers were in attendance.

Britain has been a strong critic of the Myanmar military since it seized power there in February, and last week ramped up sanctions against business conglomerates wholly or partially overseen by generals.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP