e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Protests keep up against Israeli PM as new election looms

Protests keep up against Israeli PM as new election looms

The protesters have been gathering outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence for months, slamming him for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and saying he cannot lead the country while under indictment for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate corruption cases.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 03:51 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Israeli protesters hold signs during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
Israeli protesters hold signs during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.(AP)
         

Hundreds of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, calling on the long-serving leader to resign just days after the country was plunged into a new national election.

The protesters have been gathering outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence for months, slamming him for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and saying he cannot lead the country while under indictment for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate corruption cases. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.

Protesters held signs urging Netanyahu to “Go,” and declaring “We won’t stop protesting until you get out of our lives.”

While turnout was lower than previous demonstrations amid colder weather, the protesters have a new impetus because Israel appears headed toward its fourth election in two years in March, in which Netanyahu faces new challenges from defectors from his conservative Likud Party.

The election will likely be another referendum on Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader and also one of its most polarizing. It will come just after Netanyahu’s trial enters its evidentiary stage, which will likely lodge the corruption charges against him firmly in the public discourse during what is expected to be a bitter, divisive campaign.

Saturday’s protest came a day before Israel heads into its third national coronavirus lockdown, with much of the economy again shutting down amid surging infection numbers. Critics say Netanyahu and his so-called “emergency” government — set up in the spring specifically to deal with the virus — bungled their response, bringing the country to another costly lockdown.

Netanyahu points to the country’s current vaccination campaign, which has among the world’s highest per capita inoculation numbers, as the country’s way out of the worldwide health crisis.

tags
top news
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Millions of Americans risk losing jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
Millions of Americans risk losing jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
At Kundli end of Singhu stir, quieter nooks and cleaner spaces
At Kundli end of Singhu stir, quieter nooks and cleaner spaces
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In