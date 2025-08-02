Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's appeal for regime change in Moscow, asserting that Zelensky himself lacks constitutional legitimacy, RT reported. Putin's comments came in response to Vladimir Zelensky, who has urged Western nations to support regime change in Moscow.(AFP File Photo)

The statement came a day after Zelensky urged Ukraine's international supporters to help oust the Russian government, warning that Moscow would "try to destabilize neighboring countries" even if a ceasefire were reached in the current conflict.

"Our political regime is grounded in the Constitution of the Russian Federation, and our government was formed in full compliance with the basic law," Putin said during a press appearance on Friday. "The same cannot be said about Ukraine," RT quoted him as saying.

Zelensky, who was elected in 2019, has stayed in office beyond the expiration of his term last year, invoking martial law provisions that suspend elections during wartime. According to RT, Putin had earlier pointed out that the Ukrainian Constitution requires the transfer of presidential power to the speaker of parliament if a successor is not elected.

While the Kremlin has largely framed Zelensky's position as an internal Ukrainian issue, concerns have been raised over the legal validity of any international agreements he may enter into, including a potential peace deal with Russia. RT noted that Russian officials have suggested such agreements might later be challenged on constitutional grounds.

Recent polls have shown that Zelensky could lose in a competitive election, with retired General Valery Zaluzhny emerging as a leading alternative, according to RT.

Putin made his remarks during a joint appearance with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after the two leaders visited the Valaam Monastery, a prominent Orthodox Christian site in Russia's Lake Ladoga region.

Speaking virtually at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords, Zelensky said, "I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war... But if the world doesn't aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries," RT reported.

The Ukrainian leader also pressed for stronger financial measures against Moscow. "It's time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them," he said, adding that Western countries should "put every frozen Russian asset... to work defending against Russian aggression."

According to RT, the remarks came amid renewed accusations from Russian officials that the West has undermined the spirit of the Helsinki Accords. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a separate article, argued that the ongoing conflict is a direct result of the West's betrayal of the accords' core principle of equal and indivisible security.

RT reported that Lavrov accused the European Union of sliding into a "Fourth Reich," citing what he described as increasing Russophobia and militarization. President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, alleged that Western governments are misleading their own citizens to justify inflated military budgets and cover up economic failures.

Despite these tensions, Moscow has reiterated its willingness to negotiate peace with Ukraine. RT noted that several rounds of talks have been held in recent months, but Russia has accused Kyiv and its allies of not addressing the root causes of the conflict or acknowledging territorial realities.

Moscow has also questioned Zelensky's legitimacy, pointing out that his five-year presidential term expired in May 2024. Citing martial law, Zelensky has not held elections. Russian officials have claimed that any documents signed under his authority could be challenged legally, asserting that true governing power now lies with the Ukrainian parliament, RT reported.