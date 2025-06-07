Russian official takes jibe at US after Trump-Musk spat: ‘Why can't we all just get along?'

In the aftermath of US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's spat, a close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev and took a dig at the public falling out. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk recently engaged in a public spat after the Tesla CEO expressed disappointment in the 'big beautiful bill'(AP)

Dmietriev took to X to use the phrase “Why can't we all just get along?”, which was used by Rodney King after he was beaten by LA police officers during riots in the US in 1991.

He further said, “In 2024, Elon Musk bet his entire $300B+ fortune on supporting Trump and helping save the US. Today, Tesla crashed 14%. $150B gone. $30B wiped from Musk’s net worth. No hedge. No fear. Just conviction. Tomorrow?”

He also asked the Musk-owned platform's AI chatbot Grok what needed to happen for Trump and the billionaire entrepreneur to reconcile. Grok suggested private talks and public apologies for personal attacks. “However, their escalating conflict and public barbs suggest reconciliation is unlikely soon.”

Dmitry Rogozin, former head of Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, on Thursday had invited Musk to flee the United States and join in the war on Russia’s side.

“Elon @elonmusk, don’t be upset! You are respected in Russia. If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us and become one of us — a ‘Bars-Sarmat’ fighter,” he wrote on X.

He added, “Here you will find reliable comrades and complete freedom of technical creativity.”

The offer was echoed by the first deputy chairman of the international affairs committee of the lower house of parliament, Dmitry Novikov, who told the Tass state news agency, as quoted by The Washington Post, that Russia could offer asylum to Musk “if he needs it.”

Trump-Musk engage in public spat

On Thursday, during a press briefing in the Oval Office, Donald Trump said that he was "very disappointed" after his former aide and top donor, Elon Musk, criticised his "big, beautiful" spending bill before Congress.

Trump also suggested the Musk missed being in the White House and had “Trump derangement syndrome", reported AP.

Later, Musk hit back at Trump on X, claiming that the US President was mentioned in government documents on disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump escalated the fight, suggesting that Musk's multibillion-dollar government contracts, including those used for launching rockets and the Starlink satellite service, should be terminated to save money for the federal government.