Putin doesn't know way out of war: Biden as US revives WW-2 era Act for Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin does not know his way out of the war, Joe Biden said on Monday as the United States tries to speed up aid for Ukraine, which is in its 11th week of Europe’s worst conflict in decades. Calling Putin “a very calculating man”, the US president said, the Russian leader "doesn't have a way out right now, and I'm trying to figure out what we do about that”.
Biden, who was speaking at a Washington fundraiser, said Putin’s mistaken belief was that NATO and the European Union will break up due to the war, news agency Reuters reported.
Signing the Lend Lease Act 2022, to help aid the war-battered country, he added: “I’m signing a bill that provides another important tool in our efforts to support the government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their fight to defend their country and their democracy against Putin’s brutal war. And it is brutal.”
The Lend Lease Act, which helped the US send aid to its allies during World War-2, has been revived by Washington for Kyiv. Even though the US did not enter the war till 1941, it helped its allies with this Act, a government statement said.
Acknowledging the toll of the conflict on Ukrainians, Biden was quoted in a White House statement: “Every day, Ukrainians pay with their lives, and they fight along — and the atrocities that the Russians are engaging in are just beyond the pale. And the cost of the fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is even more costly. That’s why we’re staying in this.”
“I want to thank members of Congress here for getting this passed and everyone who supported the bill. And the bill demonstrates that support for Ukraine is pivotal at this moment,” he added.
“And with Putin’s war once more bringing wanton destruction into Europe, and to — to reaffirm the enduring commitment to the future grounded in democracy, human rights, and peaceful resolution to disagreements, I’m now going to sign this bill,” the US president said.
The Russian president on Monday led the Victory Day celebrations in the country to mark the World-War 2 win’s 77th anniversary as Moscow demonstrated its military might.
"You are fighting for the Motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of World War Two. So that there is no place in the world for executioners, castigators and Nazis,” he said in his address, comparing the Ukraine conflict with the World War-2.
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
Pakistan reports 1st case of Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1: Report
Pakistan on Monday reported the first case of Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries, said the National Institute of Health in a statement, reported ARY News. "NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries," tweeted the health body.
-
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little gains in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive. He sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine. Putin has long bristled at NATO's creep eastward into former Soviet republics.
-
Queen’s absence casts shadow on Johnson’s government reboot
Queen Elizabeth II is suffering “episodic mobility problems” and the Queen's Speech laying out the government's agenda for the next parliamentary session will now be delivered for the first time by her son and heir, Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles said late Monday in an emailed statement. Elizabeth's absence also threatens to overshadow Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to revive the fortunes of his government with a new legislative agenda.
-
Mahinda quits as Lanka PM; ruling MP dead in clash, leaders’ houses set on fire
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit on Monday, as an outbreak of political violence killed five people including an MP and wounded almost 200. Sri Lanka has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines in its worst economic crisis since independence. This sparked weeks of overwhelmingly peaceful demonstrations against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as well as his brother the prime minister. Eight were injured elsewhere.
-
Queen Elizabeth pulls out of parliament opening, Prince Charles to step in
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not carry out the opening of parliament on Tuesday as the 96-year-old monarch has had a recurrence of mobility issues, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, the latest event she will not attend because of her health. Her son and heir Prince Charles, accompanied by his eldest son Prince William, will step in to replace her for the set-piece ceremony in which the monarch sets out the government's agenda, the palace said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics