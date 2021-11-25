Putin ‘feeling fine’ after taking experimental nasal vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he took an experimental nasal Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week, a day after getting a booster injection of the locally developed Sputnik Light inoculation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The nasal version is still in trials and hasn’t been approved by regulators. Sunday, in a televised appearance announcing he’d taken the injected booster, Putin said he would volunteer to participate in the testing of the nasal vaccine, as well.

That option provides better protection in the upper respiratory tract against breakthrough infections than injected versions, Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center, Sputnik’s developer, told Putin.

The Russian president, 69, said Logunov gave him the nasal version Monday. Putin told a government meeting that he’s “feeling fine” after the boosters and had exercised today.

Russia claimed to be the first to approve a Covid vaccine in the summer of 2020, but officials and scientists began getting the shots even before Sputnik was registered. Putin, however, got his first two-dose inoculation only in March of this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaccines reduce Delta transmission by 40%’

Covid vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40%, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security.

The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged vaccinated people to continue to take measures to avoid catching Covid-19 and passing on the disease. He noted that last week, more than 60% of all reported cases and deaths from Covid-19 were once again in Europe.

Italy on Wednesday said that unvaccinated people will not be able to enter venues such as cinemas, restaurants and sports events starting from December 6, at least until January 15.