Putin, Netanyahu hold phone call, discuss Trump's Gaza plan, Iran nuke programme

Russia President Vladimir Putin and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call on Monday and reportedly discussed Donald Trump’s Gaza plan as well as Iran's nuclear programme. Israeli PM Netanyahu also wished Russian President Putin on the eve of his birthday.(AP and Reuters )

The two leaders discussed stabilising Syria and ‘negotiated solution’ to Iran’s nuclear programme, RT News reported.

Netanyahu also wished Putin on the eve of his birthday.

The phone call between the two leaders come amid global efforts to halt conflicts both their countries are involved in – the Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Gaza war.

Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israeli negotiators have resumed in an effort to end the conflict in Gaza, which erupted following the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Both Hamas and Israel have responded positively to US President Donald Trump's proposed roadmap to end the conflict. The plan involves the release of Israeli captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, though key details are still under negotiation.

Trump has also been involved in trying to bring to an end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump met Putin in Alaska in August over the Ukraine war. Ukraine and European leaders had urged Trump to push for an immediate ceasefire, but this was not agreed to at the summit.

The Kremlin on Monday welcomed Donald Trump's comments about Russia's offer to extend the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States, saying it raises hope for keeping the pact alive after it expires in February.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared his readiness to adhere to nuclear arms limits under the 2010 New START arms reduction treaty for one more year, and he urged Washington to follow suit. When asked about the proposal, Trump said Sunday it “sounds like a good idea to me.”

(With inputs from PTI)