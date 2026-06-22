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Qatar factory explosion: Videos show blast at Ras Laffan industrial area

An explosion caused by a technical malfunction hit a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial Area on Sunday. 

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 03:08 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Qatar's interior ministry said an explosion resulting from a "technical accident" occurred on Sunday at a factory in Ras Laffan, an industrial city north of the capital Doha that serves as the site of the country's core LNG processing operations, according to Reuters. The ministry said several injuries were reported, but added that there was no leak that “threatens safety.”

An explosion caused by a technical malfunction hit a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial Area. (Representative image)

While the ministry did not give the exact location of the explosion, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters it occurred at the Barzan gas plant in Ras Laffan and was caused by an “operational error.”

Additionally, according to a Reuters witness, a loud blast was heard across Doha.

Videos of the explosion have since emerged on social media, showing the moment the blast occurred at the factory in Ras Laffan.

In an updated statement shared on X, Qatar's Ministry of Interior said, (Text translated to English from Arabic) “In addition to the foregoing, the incident resulted from a technical malfunction during operations at one of the factories in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area, and it led to a number of injuries, without any leakage occurring that poses a danger to individuals' safety, while the competent authorities continue to handle the incident.”

Officials said no gas or hazardous material leaks were found that could threaten public safety and authorities are continuing to handle and monitor the situation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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