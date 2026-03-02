Qatar says it shot down 2 Iranian jets amid wider escalation in West Asia

Qatar's Defence Ministry claimed on Monday that its forces “successfully shot down” two fighter aircraft incoming from Iran. Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Qatari defence systems also intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones.

Earlier in the day, the US and Israel pounded targets across Iran, bombing the country’s ballistic missile sites and wiping out fighter jets and warships as part of an intensifying military campaign following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US shares video of bombing The US Central Command (CENTCOM) shared a video on the social media platform X, claiming to have hit Iranian jets under ongoing Operation Epic Fury.

“U.S. forces are taking bold action to eliminate imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime. Strikes continue,” CENTCOM wrote in the post along with the video.