Qatar says security force member killed in Israel attack on Doha

Qatar's interior ministry said a member of its internal security forces was killed in the Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday.
"According to preliminary information, the attack resulted in the martyrdom of Corporal Bader Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari, a member of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya)," a statement said, adding that other security personnel were also wounded.