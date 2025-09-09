Qatar says security force member killed in Israel attack on Doha

Qatar's interior ministry said a member of its internal security forces was killed in the Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday. The Israeli military stated that they had conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of Hamas.(AFP)

"According to preliminary information, the attack resulted in the martyrdom of Corporal Bader Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari, a member of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya)," a statement said, adding that other security personnel were also wounded.