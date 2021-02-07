Quad countries to arrange first meeting, amid China's growing influence
Members of the Quad framework- the US, India, Japan and Australia - are working to arrange the first meeting of their leaders amid China's growing clout in the region, reported the Japan Times.
The move comes as the US President Joe Biden's new administration appears eager to build on renewed attention to the grouping of the four major Indo-Pacific democracies, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan calling it "a foundation upon which to build substantial American policy in the Indo-Pacific", reported the daily quoting a source.
According to the source, the US has already proposed to other countries the idea of holding an online meeting of the Quad leaders.
During the envisioned meeting, the Quad members are expected to discuss cooperation for the realisation of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid concerns over China's maritime assertiveness in the region. It is speculated that China may react with displeasure to the meeting.
The Japan Times reported that for the first time under the Quad framework, the foreign ministers of the four countries met in New York in 2019. The four countries held another meeting last year in Tokyo during the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the October meeting, then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reprimanded the dragon (China) for using its economic power to increase its hegemony over the neighbouring countries in South Asia.
Pompeo brought to the forum a denunciation of China's "exploitation, corruption, and coercion" of neighbouring countries. He said, "This is for the soul of the world. This is about whether this will be a world that operates in this sense that we're on a rules-based international order system or one that's dominated by a coercive totalitarian regime like the one in China."
The Quad initiative is expected to put an end to the economic coercion tactics of China and cooperation with Japan and other allies will checkmate Chinese development assistance and its hegemony in the region.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army takeover in Myanmar's biggest city, thousands protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad countries to arrange first meeting, amid China's growing influence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand reluctant to join Covax program on strict conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala first woman, African national to head WTO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 165,786
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar junta blocks internet access as coup protests expand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer taking on Donald Trump and the far-right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police shooting sets off fiery protests in southern Chile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Where Did Covid-19 Come From? Investigator Foreshadows Fresh Clues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's Homeland Security czar vows to fight domestic terrorism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration moves to reverse Trump's migration agreements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran FM says Biden admin doesn't have much time to rejoin nuclear deal: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York Fed's Daleep Singh to join Joe Biden administration as deputy NSA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden cleared to exercise after recent dog-playing foot fracture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wallet lost in Antarctica found 53 years later
- Grisham, who joined the Navy in 1948, was sent to Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze, which supported scientists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox