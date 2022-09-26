Queen Elizabeth II died of ‘broken heart’, royal expert asserts. Here's why

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 01:26 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Prince Philip's coffin was interred alongside Queen Elizabeth II's in a private ceremony attended by only royal family members.

Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP File)
ByMallika Bhagat

A royal expert said that Queen Elizabeth II died of a “broken heart” following her husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip's demise in April 2021. The couple were married for 74 years.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight told Entertainment Tonight that the Queen “ultimately died of a broken heart" adding that the monarch was never the same after Philip’s death.

"Elizabeth wouldn't be the Queen that she was without the support of Philip. He supported her in everything she did in life. Something in her died when he went," Katie Nicholl said.

Prince Philip's coffin was interred alongside Queen Elizabeth II's in a private ceremony attended by only royal family members.

“The Queen had everything planned,” Katie Nicholl said.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in a private burial at George VI Memorial Chapel. The burial followed the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

