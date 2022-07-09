‘Rajapaksa’s resignation…': What are the demands of Sri Lankan protesters?

The protests against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday intensified after the demonstrators stormed his palatial residence in Colombo. The beleaguered president is currently at military headquarters under army protection. Amid the ongoing protests, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told political leaders that he is willing to resign for a new government.



The protests have been going on since months in the island nation of 22 million people which is witnessing the worst economic crisis since 1948. The depleted foreign currency reserves have led to the citizens struggling to make ends meet. Serpentine queues outside fuel stations, struggle for food and medicines have become a common sight in the country.



‘Gota! Go Home' slogan is growing louder, calling for the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. But are the protesters only be content with the president's ouster?



The representatives from the protest site at Colombo's Galle Face Green protest site had issued a six-point action plan, Newswire reported. The action plan drafted in July lists the resignation of the president, the prime minister as the foremost demands. Here are the complete list of demands put forth by the protesters.

1. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign with immediate effect.



2. Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the entire government must resign with immediate effect. This includes all cabinet, non-cabinet, deputy and project ministers,



3. Following the resignation of the Rajapaksa-Wickremesinghe regime, an interim government which subscribes to the ‘economic, social and political aims and aspirations of the people’s struggle should be established.



4. Till a new constitution is in place, the steps should be taken to include reduction of executive powers of president, law equal for all, strengthening democratic institutions and democratisation of the existing constitution.



5. A new constitution that endorses people's sovereignty should be established. The right to life should be established as a fundamental right. The executive presidency should be abolished. An appropriate process for fair election should be put in place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON