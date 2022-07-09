‘Rajapaksa’s resignation…': What are the demands of Sri Lankan protesters?
The protests against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday intensified after the demonstrators stormed his palatial residence in Colombo. The beleaguered president is currently at military headquarters under army protection. Amid the ongoing protests, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told political leaders that he is willing to resign for a new government.
The protests have been going on since months in the island nation of 22 million people which is witnessing the worst economic crisis since 1948. The depleted foreign currency reserves have led to the citizens struggling to make ends meet. Serpentine queues outside fuel stations, struggle for food and medicines have become a common sight in the country.
‘Gota! Go Home' slogan is growing louder, calling for the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. But are the protesters only be content with the president's ouster?
The representatives from the protest site at Colombo's Galle Face Green protest site had issued a six-point action plan, Newswire reported. The action plan drafted in July lists the resignation of the president, the prime minister as the foremost demands. Here are the complete list of demands put forth by the protesters.
1. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign with immediate effect.
2. Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the entire government must resign with immediate effect. This includes all cabinet, non-cabinet, deputy and project ministers,
3. Following the resignation of the Rajapaksa-Wickremesinghe regime, an interim government which subscribes to the ‘economic, social and political aims and aspirations of the people’s struggle should be established.
4. Till a new constitution is in place, the steps should be taken to include reduction of executive powers of president, law equal for all, strengthening democratic institutions and democratisation of the existing constitution.
5. A new constitution that endorses people's sovereignty should be established. The right to life should be established as a fundamental right. The executive presidency should be abolished. An appropriate process for fair election should be put in place.
Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe says ready to quit after leaders demand resignation
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday told political leaders he was willing to step down and make way for a new government after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office. The prime minister's spokesman, Dinouk Colambage, said Wickremesinghe told party leaders that he will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new government.
Shinzo Abe assassination | 'Undeniable flaws' in ex-Japan PM's security: Police
There were 'undeniable' flaws in the security cover provided to ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe - assassinated in the city of Nara after the shooter got closeformer prime minister Abe him and fired twice from a homemade shotgun - the head of police said Saturday morning. "I believe it is undeniable there were problems with the guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," Nara prefecture police chief, Tomoaki Onizuka, was quoted by AFP.
Amid crisis, Sri Lanka president flees on naval ship, hints video: Report
Angered by Sri Lanka's economic woes, thousands stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo on Saturday, forcing him to flee in haste while soldiers armed with assault rifles fired in the air to hold back the mob. The whereabouts of the president are not known yet; according to Bloomberg he left his residence at about 10 am local time. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video and claim made in the tweet.
Chinese president offers condolences over death of Japan’s Abe
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday offered Xi's condolences on the death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, calling it “sudden” and “unfortunate”, and recollecting the Japanese leader's efforts to improve “China-Japan relations” when he was in office. “President Xi Jinping sent a message of [condolence] to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 9,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
This ex-Lankan cricketer shares video of protesters outside Rajapaksa's palace
Former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara on Saturday tweeted a video of protesters outside president Gotabaya Rakapaksa's residence in Colombo. The former wicketkeeper-batsman's tweet has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and has been retweeted by about 900 Twitter users. Sri Lanka is witnessing the largest protests calling for the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has reportedly fled amid the stir. Sangakkara's teammate and former captain, Sanath Jayasuriya always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon.
