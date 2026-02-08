Ramesh Chandra Sen, Bangladesh Hindu leader from Sheikh Hasina's party, dies in jail

Veteran politician Ramesh Chandra Sen, a senior leader of ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's party, Bangladesh Awami League, died on Saturday while in custody at Dinajpur District Jail, officials and local reports confirmed. The 83-year-old fell ill inside the jail early on Saturday and was taken to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital. ( Ramesh Chandra Sen@Facebook)

Sen’s death, occurring just days before Bangladesh’s general election on February 12, 2026, has intensified concerns over the treatment of detained politicians and sparked debate about custodial care.

The 83-year-old fell ill inside the jail early on Saturday and was taken to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead at approximately 9:29 am local time, news agency ANI reported, citing Dinajpur jail authorities.

Jail Superintendent Farhad Sarkar told reporters that Sen’s body would be released to his family after all legal formalities were completed.

Sen has been in custody since 2024 Ramesh Chandra Sen had been in custody since August 16, 2024, following his arrest by Thakurgaon police. He was initially held at Thakurgaon District Jail before being transferred to Dinajpur.

At the time of his death, Sen faced three cases, including a murder charge linked to political unrest after a mass uprising against the government of Sheikh Hasina.

Born on April 30, 1940, in Ruhia Union of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila, Sen represented the Thakurgaon-1 constituency in the Jatiya Sangsad multiple times.

He was a presidium member of the Awami League and had won his most recent parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election. The party was later barred from participating in politics under the current interim administration.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and overseeing the election process, has faced international and domestic criticism over human rights issues.

Opposition parties argue that the deaths of high-profile detainees, including former Awami League officials, point to systemic problems and raise questions about medical care for prisoners.

Sen’s death comes amid a tense political climate in Bangladesh, with the Awami League excluded from the upcoming polls.

(With ANI inputs)