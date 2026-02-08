Decoding the revival of Jamaat-e-Islami: The who, what & why ahead of 2026 Bangladesh polls

Bangladesh is just a week away from its most critical elections, the first since the August 2024 student uprising and the dramatic fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. The country is preparing to vote for its 300-seat assembly to select its next government and leader. Jamaat-e-Islami is contesting against the BNP as part of an 11-party alliance led by the National Citizen Party, NCP, and JeI leaders. (AFP/Reuters) The vote count is also scheduled for Thursday, February 12, the same day as polling. Ahead of the general elections, Bangladesh’s political landscape changed further when former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Khaleda Zia died on December 30, 2025. Her death prompted the return of her son, Tarique Rahman, who came to Dhaka after 18 years of self-imposed exile in London. BNP is in the fray in the 2026 elections along with other key parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (JMI), the National Citizen Party (NCP), the Jatiya Party (Ershad)-led National Democratic Front (NDF), the Nizam-e-Islam Party, among others. Among these, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is a key political player in the country and in the upcoming general elections. What is JMI? Jamaat-e-Islami was founded in 1941 by Islamic philosopher and Hyderabad-born scholar Abdul A’ala Maududi in India. He created JeI as an Islamic organisation, which later transformed into a socio-political outfit. Today, Jamaat-e-Islami is the largest Islamic political party in Bangladesh. From its founding in the Indian subcontinent, the Jamaat evolved from a trans-regional Islamic organisation into a key political force in Bangladesh. During the 1971 Liberation War, Jamaat-e-Islami played a controversial role. Seeking to preserve the idea of a united Muslim community, the Jamaat supported Pakistan’s army in its fight against Bangladesh’s freedom fighters, according to ORF Online. ALSO READ | BNP’s Tarique Rahman, Jamaat leaders among key candidates as 1,700 contest Bangladesh polls The nationalist movement led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina’s father, did not give up, however. Bangladesh eventually achieved independence on December 16, 1971. Many Jamaat-e-Islami leaders who supported the Pakistani Army and survived the war fled to Pakistan. Shortly after independence, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became Bangladesh’s first prime minister in January 1972. He banned Jamaat-e-Islami the same year as part of his push to curb extremist religious parties.

Rahman and most of his immediate family were assassinated in a military coup in August 1975. What followed was a series of military takeovers. Amid this turbulence, Major General Ziaur Rahman became President of Bangladesh in 1977. He restored Jamaat-e-Islami through the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which removed provisions related to secularism and socialism and paved the way for religion-based political parties. Over the next few decades, the Jamaat emerged as a key political force, backed by Ziaur Rahman and later by his wife, Khaleda Zia of the BNP. Khaleda Zia became prime minister for the first time in 1991, and it was during her tenure that a prominent JeI leader, Ghulam Azad, regained his citizenship. ALSO READ | Worry for India? US seeks ‘friendship’ with Bangladesh’s once-banned Jamaat-e-Islami, says report In 2001, Jamaat-e-Islami formally joined the BNP-led coalition. However, seven years later, when the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League returned to power, the Jamaat’s influence declined. Sheikh Hasina set up the International Crimes Tribunal in 2009 and amended the 1973 Act. Despite protests against the Tribunal’s proceedings, several Jamaat leaders, including Abdul Quader Molla, Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mojaheed, Motiur Rahman Nizami, and Mir Quasem Ali, were tried and executed. The party’s political strength weakened significantly, marginalising it for about 15 years. In 2024, the student uprising and the ouster of Sheikh Hasina were followed by the revocation of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami. The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus lifted all restrictions on the party in August 2024, allowing it to contest the 2026 elections. Since the ban was revoked, the party, currently led by Shafiqur Rahman, has reorganised itself and emerged as a key contender in the 2026 general election. Jamaat-e-Islami is contesting against the BNP as part of an 11-party alliance led by the National Citizen Party, NCP, and JeI leaders.

The NCP is led by student leaders Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah. Jamaat-e-Islami’s leadership includes chief Shafiqur Rahman, deputy chief Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher, and secretary-general Mir Golam Porwar. ALSO READ | Bangladesh's student-led National Citizen Party split over alliance with Jamaat ahead of national polls Other parties in the 11-party alliance include Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Development Party, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party, NDP, Liberal Democratic Party, LDP, AB Party, and Bangladesh Labour Party. Why is JMI a key player? Jamaat-e-Islami remains one of the most influential political entities in Bangladesh, known for its disciplined organisation and committed support base despite years of crackdowns. The fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government prompted Jamaat to quickly align with the BNP. “Over the last 55 years, Bangladesh has mainly been ruled by two parties, the Awami League and the BNP. People have long experience with both, and many feel frustrated. They want a new political force to govern,” Jamaat deputy chief Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher told Al Jazeera.