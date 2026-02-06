Bangladesh elections set for Feb 12, first since Hasina's ouster | Details here

Bangladesh is all set to hold its parliamentary elections next week. This general election comes more than a year after the country witnessed political tensions and a student-led uprising which ultimately led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, around 1,700 candidates are expected to contest from 300 parliamentary seats. (REUTERS file photo)

The election date was confirmed by the country's chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin in a televised interview, who said that a national referendum on the July Charter, which is a set of principles aimed at amending the Constitution of Bangladesh, would also be held later that day.

When are the Bangladesh elections? As per the official announcement from the Dhaka election commission, the general elections are set to be held on February 12, 2026. Polling hours on election day will run from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm local time.

The results of the parliamentary elections are set to be declared on the same day, once the polling booths have been closed. While provisional numbers may be provided by the Bangladesh Election Commission, the final numbers will be issued the next day.

Candidates and parties in the fray Hasina's party, Awami League, stands excluded from the 13th national polls. Party leaders have warned that the unrest would escalate as the campaigning intensifies across the country, reported Al Jazeera.

In May 2025, Bangladesh Election Commission had suspended the registration of Awami League as a political party. The country's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus had also banned all activities by the party.

In the upcoming elections, around 1,700 candidates are expected to contest from 300 parliamentary seats, news agency ANI reported quoting senior assistant secretary Matiur Rahman.

“As for the number of voters, we expect a large turnout. Around 1,700 candidates are contesting for the 300 parliamentary seats in Bangladesh. Some candidates have filed petitions in the High Court for the cancellation of their nominations. Once these matters are resolved, the list of candidates will be finalised... Our judicial and executive ministers are working together to ensure that no violations occur during the electoral process,” Rahman said.

Free, fair elections a top priority The election commission, which selected around 64 returning officers said that preparations for the upcoming polls are underway. “We expect that all political parties, candidates, civil society, and citizens will join this process spontaneously. The Election Commission is taking all necessary steps to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Bangladesh,” Rahman added.

Bangladesh saw its last election in January 2024, which was boycotted by the principle opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) after it accused the Hasina-led Awami League of rigging the poll procedures.

Months after the elections, the Sheikh Hasina-led government witnessed widespread protests and uproar by students against the reservation of seats in public sector jobs, including that for the relatives of war heroes who fought for the country's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Protesters argued that the system was discriminatory and benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party led the independence movement, and they want it replaced with a merit-based system.

Hasina turned down these claims, saying that veterans deserve the highest respect for their contributions to the war regardless of their political affiliation. The protests led to several deaths and injuries.

The PM was eventually ousted which was followed by vandalisation of her residence by angry demonstrators.

Violence hits Bangladesh ahead of elections As Bangladesh approaches its first national elections since the ouster of Hasina, the country witnessed nearly 274 cases of election-related incidents of violence in the past 53 days, Dhaka Tribune reported citing the Press Wing of the Chief Adviser.

Among the 274 cases, 16 involved intimidation or aggressive behavior, 15 were attacks on candidates, 5 were murders, 89 were clashes among rival supporters and 3 included the use of illegal weapons.

Apart from these, there were 9 cases of threat, 29 were involved in obstruction of campaigning activities, 20 in attacks or vandalism on election-related offices or institutions, 17 in blockades or protests, 1 in attack on minorities and 70 were registered under other incidents.

The incidents occurred between December 12 and February 1, till 9 pm, the report said.