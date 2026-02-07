BNP’s Tarique Rahman, Jamaat leaders among key candidates as 1,700 contest Bangladesh polls

Bangladesh is preparing to hold its first general election on February 12. This will be a first since the student-led uprising ousted long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, marking a major shift in the country’s political landscape. Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chant slogans as they join in an election campaign in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Reuters)

Nearly 1,700 candidates are in the fray from more than 50 political parties, along with independents, who are contesting 300 parliamentary seats. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, however, has been banned from participating in the elections. The general election will be held alongside a referendum on the July National Charter.

BNP fields most candidates Bangladesh Nationalist Party has reportedly fielded the largest number of candidates at 288, followed by Jamaat-e-Islami with 224 candidates. Islami Andolan Bangladesh has nominated 253 candidates, the Jatiya Party 192, and Gono Odhikar Parishad has 90 candidates in the fray, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Tarique Rahman, has emerged as the leading contender in the vote. Rahman is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who died last month. Rahman's main rival in the February vote is a coalition of 11 allied groups headed by the Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami.

BNP’s participation in the 2026 elections comes after the party boycotted elections in 2024, alleging that the votes had been rigged in favour of Hasina and the Awami League. BNP also boycotted the 2014 elections, but participated in the 2018 polls.

Amid ban, Awami League candidates take independent route Bangladesh’s former ruling party, the Awami League, remains barred from electoral politics months after it was removed from power on August 5, 2024. In May 2025, citing security concerns, the interim government temporarily banned the party’s activities until the International Crimes Tribunal concluded cases against the party and its leaders.

The Election Commission also suspended the party’s registration. In November 2025, the tribunal convicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity in absentia and sentenced her to death

Despite the ban, Bangladeshi journalist Muktadir Rashid said the Awami League could still influence the polls by backing candidates contesting as independents. While the party itself cannot formally participate, its leaders and supporters are reportedly exploring ways to remain politically active through unaffiliated candidates, PTI reported, citing Rashid.

Key candidates BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, filed his nomination for the Dhaka-17 constituency at the Dhaka divisional commissioner’s office in Segunbagicha, ANI reported. Rahman returned to Dhaka on December 25 after spending 17 years in exile. Further, among other key names is BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who submitted his nomination papers from Thakurgaon-1.

Jamaat-e-Islami, which was banned during Hasina’s tenure, has re-emerged following the uprising. Senior leaders submitted party chief Shafiqur Rahman’s nomination for Dhaka-15, while Secretary General and former MP Mia Golam Porwar filed from Khulna-5, the report said. Jamaat-backed candidate Krishna Nandy has also submitted his nomination from Khulna-1.

The Jatiya Party, led by GM Quader, is also contesting the polls. Quader has filed his nomination from Rangpur-3, while Secretary General Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary is contesting from Gaibandha-1 and Gaibandha-5.

The elections will take place under an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Although authorities have promised a free and peaceful vote, concerns remain due to recent attacks on media organisations and incidents of sporadic violence.

More than 127 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots, and around 500 foreign observers, including those from the European Union and the Commonwealth, are expected to watch the polls, ANI reported, citing the Election Commission.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has reportedly described the dual exercise as a "grand festival" and said it would be the most free, fair and peaceful vote in the country's history, laying the foundation for what he called a "new Bangladesh"