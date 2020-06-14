e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta

Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta

Anti-racism protesters on Saturday sought to call attention to the death of another black man - who was found hanging from a tree in California.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests on Saturday, in Atlanta. The restaurant is where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police on Friday evening.
Flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests on Saturday, in Atlanta. The restaurant is where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police on Friday evening.(AP Photo)
         

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and set fire to a restaurant where a black man was shot by police.

Twenty seven-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot by the police as he tried to escape arrest at the Wendy’s. The incident was caught on camera.

Images on local television showed the restaurant in flames, with no fire crews on the scene. Other demonstrators marched onto Interstate-75, where they were met by police.

Brooks was the father of a young daughter who was celebrating her birthday on Saturday, his lawyers said. His death from a police bullet came after more than two weeks of demonstrations in major cities across the United States in the name of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Police were called to the Wendy’s over reports that Brooks had fallen asleep in the drive-thru line. Officers attempted to take him into custody after he failed a field sobriety test, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Video shot by a bystander captures Brooks struggling with two officers on the ground outside the Wendy’s before breaking free and running across the parking lot with what appears to be a police TASER in his hand.

Anti-racism protesters on Saturday sought to call attention to the death of another black man - who was found hanging from a tree in California.

Hundreds of people marched in Palmdale to demand an investigation into the death of Robert Fuller, 24. They marched from where the body was found to a sheriff’s station, with many carrying signs that said “Justice for Robert Fuller”.

Authorities said the death appeared to be a suicide, but an autopsy was planned. The city said there were no outdoor cameras that could have recorded what happened.

The Atlanta police chief, meanwhile, resigned on Saturday over the incident outside Wendy’s. By Saturday evening, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she had accepted the resignation of Police Chief Erika Shields.

tags
top news
‘You’ll have much to say’: PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28
‘You’ll have much to say’: PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases cross 185,000
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases cross 185,000
India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh
India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Kohli can be the best after Don Bradman: SL great’s bold praise for Virat
Kohli can be the best after Don Bradman: SL great’s bold praise for Virat
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In