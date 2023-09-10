‘World larger than five’: Turkiye president supports India's permanent UNSC seat

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed India for a permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat saying, “A country like India being there on the UN Security Council, we would be proud. But as you know, the world is bigger than… larger than five.” Turkiye's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.(PTI)

“And when we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia. What we say is all of them, we should only have permanent members. And it should work on a rotational system, because right now, you have all these members, 195 countries, who are all members of the UN. So we should have a rotational mechanism where potentially each and every member, every one of those 195 countries can potentially become a member. That's what we propose,” he asserted.

India is Turkiye's greatest trade partner in South Asia and the two countries have great potential in the field of economy, the Turkish president said.

"India is our greatest trade partner in South Asia. And we have great potential to enjoy primarily in the field of economy and many others..." he said thanking India for “a gracious and very successful term of presidency”.

“I would like to thank PM Modi for the gracious hospitality that was shown to me, my spouse and my entire Turkish delegation,” he said, adding, “This year, our theme was one world, one family and one future. And within the first session of the summit, we talked about the environmental challenges that our planet currently encounters. Climate change, the loss of biological diversity and especially there is the dimension of extensive pollution is a trio of challenges which we can feel even more profoundly now."

“Its success is a very little possibility. We believe that any step that may escalate the tensions in the Black Sea should be avoided... In order to support global food security and food supply security, we are going to bring together the Food Supply Security Study Group, both Russia, and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations, and with our stakeholders coming from the international community, we are going to have continuous talks..." he continued.

