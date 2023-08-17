Red roofed house in Maui miraculously remains unscathed after Hawaii wildfires

The wildfires in Maui have claimed more than 100 lives and thousands of buildings and homes have been destroyed in the blaze. However, a church in Lahaina had survived the flames while other structures around it got decimated. In another discovery, authorities and residents are shocked to see a red roofed house which remains unscathed while homes and property around it, have been burnt to the ground. The red house in Lahaina, Maui.("X"(Formerly Twitter))

Images of the red roofed house have gone viral on social media and survivors of the tragedy are marvelling at the miraculous occurrence. Some social media users have nicknamed the structure as ‘The Red House That Survived Hawaii Wild Fires’. Aerial footage of Lahaina recorded by KITV, showed the house which got spared in the wildfires.

There is no official reason about how the house survived the inferno. Pattie Tamura, whose family owns the house believes it survived due to its concrete walls. In an interaction with the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday, Tamura shared that the house was built by her grandfather using cement to help it withstand bugs and dry rot.

"I’m sure it survived because of his knowledge and his construction skills," said Tamura.

However, Tamura is not very eager to visit her cousin's family in Lahaina to see the house.

“It will be devastating to see the town again. It will hurt,” explained Tamura.

Notably, the wildfires in Lahaina were aggravated by strong winds caused by Hurricane Dora. The tragedy is reportedly the worst wildfire disaster in the United States in more than a century. US President Joe Biden had declared the wildfires in Hawaii as a "major disaster".

Meanwhile, the recovery operations are on in Maui. People have been forced to take refuge in shelter homes and are being provided with necessary items like food and water. Hundreds of people are reportedly missing.