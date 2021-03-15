ADB report says new focus on SDGs needed to rebuild after Covid-19 pandemic
A renewed focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be essential as countries seek to rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report by Asian Development Bank (ADB) released on Monday.
"Achieving SDGs will require vast sums of finance to be mobilised from the widest range of sources in support of agenda at a time when governments face mounting pressure on their budgets and soaring public debt," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.
"In 2021 as we map a path to recovery from the pandemic, we must refocus on SDGs. ADB's investments must meet the highest standards of sustainable development and deliver real results that help countries realise the vision set out in strategy 2030 and rebuild for the SDGs."
2020 was to be the start of a decade of action to accelerate progress on SDGs but the Covid-19 pandemic has threatened the region's prospects for achieving the goals. Asia and the Pacific were already off track to meet these ambitious goals before the pandemic began.
The ensuing crisis is estimated to have pushed 162 million people in the region back into poverty and economic growth in developing Asia contracted for first time in 60 years.
At the same time, there has been limited progress on SDGs that protect environment and the region is at the front lines of climate change crisis. There is a huge financing gap to make SDGs a reality.
A green, resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery from Covid-19 that aligns with SDGs will be imperative, said the report.
The report explains ADB's institutional approach to integrating 17 SDGs and their associated targets into its strategies, programs and financing under its long-term strategy in 2030 through its seven operational priorities. ADB's corporate results framework is fully aligned with SDGs.
ADB projects and programmes that help countries achieve the SDGs like in Indonesia, ADB has helped government establish institutions to coordinate SDGs and develop a road map for SDG implementation, while also supporting the national infrastructure finance company PT SMI to establish the SDG one fund.
In Kazakhstan, ADB helped the government establish platforms for donor coordination in support of national implementation of SDGs.
The ADB ventures platform established in 2020 deploys venture capital investments and technical assistance to support early-stage technology businesses that address SDGs.
It also partners with the United Nations and others to support knowledge and policy dialogue that enables developing member countries to implement SDGs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden
- While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
- AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox