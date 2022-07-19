Retired military leaders to help supply protective gear to war-hit Ukraine
A panel of retired military leaders from the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will advise a pro-Ukraine campaign on the procurement of protective gear for Ukrainian defense forces, a Canada-based nonprofit group said on Tuesday.
The panel of four includes former commander of US forces in Afghanistan David Petraeus, former NATO commander Wesley Clark as well as former Dutch defense chief Dick Lodewijk Berlijn, according to the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC).
Also Read| Putin visits Iran on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war
The panel, expected to grow in size, is chaired by retired Canadian Chief of Defense Staff Rick Hillier.
It would focus on helping supply Ukraine's territorial defence force with protective gear, such as helmets, body armor, ballistic goggles, and medical kits, the UWC said in a statement.
"If we can help get them (Ukrainian defense forces) the equipment from the West ... we can help them win this war" Hillier said at a news conference.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in what it calls a "special military operation" to ensure its own security, has triggered broad sanctions on Moscow and brought the West together to support Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid.
Also Read| Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
The UWC's campaign has so far raised funds to source and deliver $24 million worth of protective equipment, including the largest nongovernmental delivery of Israeli Bandages, which are used to stop bleeding from traumatic injuries, and gas masks.
The group, which represents Ukrainians globally, has also sought a judicial review of a decision by the Canadian government to return a turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.
Canada has one of the world's biggest Ukrainian diasporas outside of countries that border Ukraine and the community has successfully pressured Ottawa to impose increasingly strict sanctions against Russia.
-
‘Choose wisely’: Sanath Jayasuriya's appeal to MPs on eve of Prez polls
On the eve of presidential elections in Sri Lanka, former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday appealed to 225 people – the members of the island nation's Parliament – to choose wisely, as the country's fate rested in their hands. “Tomorrow is a vital day. Tomorrow 225 people decide the fate of 22 million. Choose wisely. Buddhusaranai, Godbless, Mashalla!” Jayasuriya wrote on Twitter.
-
Twitter, Elon Musk head to October trial over $44 billion deal
Twitter Inc's lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover will go to trial in October, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday, adopting a schedule closer to the proposal by the social media company. Twitter and Musk laid out competing proposals for the trial date in court on Tuesday, with Musk pushing for a trial in February. "The reality is delay threatens irreparable harm to the sellers," Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery in Delaware said, referring to Twitter.
-
Sri Lankan oppn leader makes an appeal to PM Modi: ‘Keep helping regardless of…'
Sri Lanka's opposition leader Sajith Premadasa made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 'all political parties of India' on Tuesday for providing continued help to the crisis-hit island nation 'regardless of who becomes the President (of Sri Lanka) tomorrow.' He tagged Modi in the post. Premadasa's appeal comes shortly after the Modi government held an all-party meeting to discuss the Lanka crisis earlier in the day.
-
Rishi Sunak tops fourth round of UK leadership contest vote
Rishi Sunak topped another round of voting on Tuesday to edge even closer to his place as one of two candidates who will go head-to-head to be elected the new Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister, as Kemi Badenoch became the latest candidate to be out of the running. Read Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson narrowly survives no-confidence vote.
-
Canada: New security measures instituted after Gandhi statue vandalised
The management of the Vishnu temple in the Greater Toronto Area, where a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised last week, said it is instituting new security measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The statue at the temple, located in Richmond Hill, was vandalised on Wednesday and has yet to be completely cleaned. The pro-Khalistan graffiti, however, has been successfully removed from the pedestal of the 20-foot high bronze statue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics