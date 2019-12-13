Rex the Labrador, Gemma the Spaniel queue up outside UK polling booths

world

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:18 IST

Retrievers, beagles, poodles and pugs lined up in the rain at Britain’s polling stations on Thursday as thousands of voters brought their canine companions to take part in the general election.

Pet owners took to Twitter to post photographs of their dogs next to polling station signs at schools and community centres across the country, using the trending hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.

Among the thousands of pets posted were Rex the Labrador, Gemma the Spaniel and a Rok, dressed up in a Scottish Saltire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson got into the spirit, nuzzling his dog Dilyn at the polling booth, as did Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, who turned up with his pet Luna.

Not to be outdone, one local council posted a picture of a horse tied up outside a polling station.

The meme provided light relief from a frequently fractious campaign to decide who will win the crucial election with Brexit on the line.

The Electoral Commission says that while dogs are allowed to join their owners, they should be kept on a lead.