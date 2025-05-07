Rishi Sunak backs India's right to hit terror hubs after Operation Sindoor

In a strong show of support to India, UK's former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak firmly backed New Delhi's action against cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor and said that "India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure." Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak firmly backed New Delhi's action against cross-border terrorism (REUTERS)

Sharing a post on X, Sunak said, "No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists."

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged India and Pakistan to show restraint and indulge in "direct dialogue" following Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The UK Foreign Secretary further said that both sides must work to restore regional stability and ensure the protection of civilians.

"Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern. The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward," Lammy said.

"The UK has close and unique relationships with both countries. I have made clear to my counterparts in India and Pakistan that if this escalates further, nobody wins. The UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month. We need all sides to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure protection of civilians," Lammy added.

Lammy further said that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is evaluating the situation and is ready to support any British nationals in the region.

"The safety of British nationals in the region will always be our priority. The FCDO continues to monitor developments closely and stands ready to support any British nationals 24/7. Any British nationals in the region should follow the FCDO's travel advice for the country they are in, along with the advice of the local authorities," Lammy said.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

During the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.