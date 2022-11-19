Home / World News / ‘Strongest of allies’: Zelensky after Sunak makes 1st visit to Ukraine since becoming UK PM

‘Strongest of allies’: Zelensky after Sunak makes 1st visit to Ukraine since becoming UK PM

Published on Nov 19, 2022 07:27 PM IST

“During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday made his first visit to Kyiv since taking office, the Ukrainian president said.

"Since the first days of the war, Ukraine and the UK have been the strongest of allies," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."

