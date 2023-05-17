Home / World News / ‘You joking’: Immigration officer told Sudha Murty for her UK address

ByMallika Soni
May 17, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Sudha Murty: Sudha Murty's daughter, Akshata, is married to Rishi Sunak, who took charge as the UK PM last year.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty shared an anecdote about her interaction with a UK immigration officer on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Recalling that the officer refused to believe her residential address when she wrote '10 Downing Street' in the form, Sudhar Murty said, “Once when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. 'Where are you staying in London?' My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write '10 Downing Street'. My son also lives there (in the UK), but I didn't remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street.”

UK PM Rishi Sunak and philanthropist Sudha Murty.
10 Downing Street is the official residence and office of the prime minister of the United Kingdom. Sudha Murty's daughter, Akshata, is married to Rishi Sunak, who took charge as the UK PM last year.

She said that the immigration officer looked at her in complete disbelief and asked, "Are you joking?!"

She replied, "Nahi, sachchi bolti hu" (No, I am telling you the truth).

"No one believes that I, a 72-year-old, simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister," she also said.

On the episode, she was joined by producer Guneet Monga and actor Raveena Tandon. Sudha Murty was recently awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India.

