Rochester's Labor Day Parade 2023: Timing, route, participants and more

Rochester Annual Labor Day Parade will be held in the United States on Monday morning(US time) at 11:00 a.m. The parade will start from East Avenue near Union Street and continue towards the Liberty Pole. It will conclude at Main Street and St. Paul Street.

Representational Picture(AP)

According to a report by WHAM, the intersection of East Avenue and Union Street, East Avenue and Main Street -- Main Street and Fitzhugh Street will be closed from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm, due to the celebrations.

The parade will be led by the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals(RUNAP), with their president and vice president selected as the grand marshalls.

Earlier, the nurses of Rochester General Hospital had done a strike over unresolved talks between RUNAP and the hospital. The nurses have been demanding better salaries, improved working conditions and staffing.

Many community organizations, unions, political officials, and candidates are expected to participate in the parade. The labor community will hold a press conference at 10 am before the start of the parade.

History of Labor Day in the USA

The first Labor Day parade is considered to have taken place on September 5, 1882 when about 10,000 workers took time off without payment and marched from City Hall to Union Square in New York City. Several similar parades and demonstrations followed in other parts of the United States for years to come. Many US states passed legislation, recognising the first Monday of September as a "holiday for workers".

Finally, Labor Day became an official federal holiday in the United States on June 28, 1894 when the then President Grover Cleveland signed it into law.

During Labor Day celebrations, Americans enjoy family feasts, drinking parties and sing and dance in joy.