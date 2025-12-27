Rock singer James' concert in Bangladesh called off after mob attack; 10 injured

A music concert by popular Bangladeshi rock singer James at a school in Faridpur city of Bangladesh was called off on Friday after a mob attacked the venue with stones and bricks, Bangladesh news outlet The Daily Star reported. The organisers of the concert said the attackers were outsiders who tried to force their way into the venue and capture the stage. (X/@dipanwitarumi)

The incident reportedly took place at around 9pm (local time) on Friday at the Faridpur District School campus where singer James was scheduled to perform during an event marking the 185th anniversary of the institution.

Attack carried out by outsiders

The organisers said the attack was carried out by ‘outsiders’, adding the concert was cancelled, despite full preparations, on the instruction of the Faridpur deputy commissioner, bdnews24 reported. The attackers tried to force their way into the venue and hurled brickbats in an effort to take over the stage, per the report.

“We had completed all preparations to make James’ concert a success. But we do not understand why, for what reason, or who carried out the attack," head of the anniversary publicity and media subcommittee, Rajibul Hasan Khan was quoted as saying.

Students injured

While the students resisted the attackers and forced them to retreat, reports said that around 10 to 15 students suffered injuries when attackers hurled stones at bricks.

Purported videos of the attack circulated on social media as people condemned the incident which forced the cancellation of the legendary singer's concert. People on social media blamed ‘extremist groups’ for the vandalism.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the following video:

Earlier, renowned classical musician Shiraz Ali Khan's concert was called off after the venue of his performance was vandalised and set afire last Friday, bdnews24 reported. Kolkata-based Khan, great-grandson of Ustad Alauddin Khan, left Dhaka and said he will not return to Bangladesh until artists, music and cultural institutions are “respected and protected”.

“I still believe in the power of music to heal and unite. I only hope that one day, respect for art and culture returns strongly enough for that bridge to be rebuilt,” he later wrote on Facebook.

He was scheduled to perform at an event at Chhayanaut Shongskriti Bhaban in Dhaka which was foiled by the attack.