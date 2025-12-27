Woman's husband and son stalked, firing at home: 5 revelations in Gurugram nightclub shooting

New details have emerged in the case of a woman who was allegedly shot inside a Gurugram club by a man following the rejection of his marriage proposal. The man accused of firing at the woman dancer inside the MG Road nightclub had allegedly tried to kill her husband weeks earlier. The Crime Branch team of Sector 40 arrested suspects Tushar (25) and Shubham alias Johnny (24) for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old woman at a club after she refused a marriage proposal, on MG Road near Sahara Mall, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 26 December 2025.(Sourced)

The main accused, Tushar Choudhary alias Jonty continued to stalk and threaten the victim's family despite repeated pleas. Police on Friday said the accused’s actions show a pattern of harassment that escalated into violence.

Fired shots at victim’s home

The 25-year-old accused had opened fire at the victim’s house late on the night of November 19, around 12.30–1 am, police said. One of the bullets struck the main entrance of the house.

Although the dancer Kalpana (25) and her husband Rocky (30) were inside, neither was injured, investigators added.

Rocky said his wife had told him about Tushar earlier but was scared to completely cut off contact because of repeated threats.

“After the firing at our house and me, Kalpana even approached Tushar’s parents and pleaded with them to make him understand that she was married and had a family. They assured her they would intervene, but nothing changed,” he said.

Husband narrowly escaped murder attempt

The threat did not end there. The following morning, police said Tushar and his associate Shubham alias Johny (24) allegedly followed Rocky as he rode his motorcycle to drop his six-year-old son at school.

Rocky reportedly ducked when shots were fired and managed to escape unhurt. He alerted the police immediately, but no arrest was made at that time.

Rejected marriage proposal

Kalpana worked as a dancer at Club 18 inside Vipul Agora Mall in Sector 28 on MG Road. According to police, Tushar, a regular at the club, befriended her around eight months ago.

Trouble began after she rejected his marriage proposal, following which he allegedly started harassing and threatening her and her family.

Shot inside nightclub

As reported by HT earlier, on the night of December 19, Tushar and Shubham allegedly travelled from Sangam Vihar in Delhi to meet Kalpana at the club. Police said Tushar spoke to her for over an hour and again proposed marriage.

When she refused, he allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot her in the abdomen. The firing took place between 12.30 am and 1 am on December 20, police said.

Kalpana was rushed to a Gurugram hospital, where doctors removed the bullet lodged in her body. She is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital near her Delhi residence.

“Doctors told me that a few of her organs were damaged. Her condition is still critical and she is under continuous observation,” Rocky said.

CCTV captured shooting

Police said both Tushar and Shubham have been taken on two-day police remand.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Vikas Kaushik said CCTV footage from the club clearly showed the shooting. “The music was loud; so, no one immediately realised what had happened. Even the victim did not grasp the seriousness at first and continued moving around. She then fainted and staff noticed she was bleeding,” he said.

Kaushik added that Tushar had bought a country-made pistol from an arms smuggler in Delhi last month. “We have identified the supplier and more arrests will follow,” he said.

(With inputs from Debashish Karmakar)