Gurugram: Stalker tried to kill victim’s husband before shooting her, say police

Gurugram: The man who fired at a dancer inside a nightclub on MG Road over the last weekend had also attempted to kill her husband around a month ago, and continued to stalk and harass her despite the dancer’s pleas to the accused and his parents, police said on Friday. The accused, Tushar (in hoodie), and his aide, Shubham, in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)

The main accused in the case, Tushar Choudhary alias Jonty, 25, had opened fire at the victim’s house around 12.30-1am on November 19. One of the bullets also hit the main entrance of the house, but the woman, Kalpana, 25, and her husband Rocky, 30, were uninjured, police said.

Next morning, investigators said, the accused, Tushar, and his associate, Shubham alias Johny, 24, trailed Rocky while he was on his way to drop his six-year-old son at school on his motorcycle. They said that Rocky ducked and narrowly avoided being hit, and he immediately alerted the police, but no arrest was made.

Kalpana worked as a dancer at Club 18, located inside Vipul Agora Mall in Sector 28 on MG Road. Police said Tushar, a frequent visitor to the club, had befriended her about eight months ago and began harassing her after she rejected his marriage proposal.

On the night of December 19, Tushar and Shubham travelled from Sangam Vihar in Delhi to the club to meet Kalpana. After speaking to her for over an hour, Tushar again proposed marriage. When she refused, he allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot her in the abdomen. The incident took place between 12.30am and 1am on December 20, police said.

The bullet lodged in Kalpana was removed at a Gurugram hospital and she is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital near her Delhi residence. “Doctors told me that a few of her organs were damaged. Her condition is still critical and she is under continuous observation,” Rocky said.

Rocky said his wife had confided in him about Tushar but was afraid to sever contact completely, as he had threatened to harm the family. “After the firing at our house and me, Kalpana even approached Tushar’s parents and pleaded with them to make him understand that she was married and had a family. They assured her they would intervene, but nothing changed,” he said.

Police said Tushar and Shubham have been taken on two-day police remand.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Vikas Kaushik said CCTV footage from the club clearly captured the shooting. “The music was loud; so, no one immediately realised what had happened. Even the victim did not grasp the seriousness at first and continued moving around. She then fainted and staff noticed she was bleeding,” he said.

Kaushik added that Tushar had purchased a country-made pistol from an arms smuggler in Delhi last month. “We have identified the supplier and more arrests will follow,” he said.