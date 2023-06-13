Rod Stewart reveals wife's bold move: No more socializing with ‘disgraceful’ Trump amidst controversy

Rock legend Sir Rod Stewart revealed that his wife, Penny Lancaster, has forbidden him from socializing with former President Donald Trump. The 78-year-old singer disclosed in an interview with Scottish Field magazine that his wife put an end to their longstanding tradition of attending Trump's parties in Palm Beach, Florida. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S. June 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

Stewart shared that his wife's decision was motivated by Trump's disrespectful behavior towards women and offensive remarks. Specifically, there were comments made by Trump about women from his past that prompted Penny to step in and declare that Stewart should no longer associate with Trump, whom she deemed a "disgrace."

The time frame of when Penny enforced this restriction was not explicitly mentioned, but it seems to have happened after a controversial tape surfaced during the 2016 presidential election. In the tape, Trump made arrogant remarks about his ability to treat women in any way he pleased due to his fame, using vulgar language. Additionally, Trump has been accused of sexual assault by multiple individuals, and he recently lost a defamation lawsuit filed against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, resulting in a $5 million penalty.

Additionally, Trump is presently dealing with legal allegations connected to purported undisclosed payments aimed at concealing an extramarital involvement with adult film performer Stormy Daniels, which occurred during his marriage to Melania Trump. During his tenure as president, Trump consistently relied on derogatory monikers to demean and belittle individuals who accused him, insinuating that some of them lacked attractiveness and were undeserving of his attention.

Stewart had previously referred to Trump as a close friend and had spoken positively about their bond. However, it appears that Stewart's viewpoint has changed due to the controversies surrounding Trump. While acknowledging Trump's previous acts of kindness, Stewart voiced his concerns about Trump's moral judgment and raised doubts about his abilities as a leader.

While Stewart's wife has imposed a ban on their interactions with Trump, the singer did not elaborate on whether this decision was permanent or contingent on Trump's future conduct. Nevertheless, it is evident that Stewart's opinion of his "dear friend" has been impacted by the controversies surrounding Trump's treatment of women, causing a rift in their once-friendly relationship.