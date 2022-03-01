Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Round 2 of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks planned for March 2: Report
Round 2 of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks planned for March 2: Report

The first round of Russia-Ukraine talks were held in Belarus on Monday
|The first round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine took place in Belarus on Monday(Twitter/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a source from the Russian side.  The first round of talks between the two sides were held in the border town of Gomel in Belarus on Monday, this amid intermittent fighting in Ukraine.The call for second round of talks comes amid Russia's continued attacks on the second largest city of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian government has claimed that ten people were killed and 35 were injured after Russian forces targeted the centre of the city with missiles, expressing concerns that the death toll might spike once the debris was cleared. 

More than 70 Ukrainian soliders were killed after their military base was attacked by the Russian artillery in Okhtyrka, a city situated between Kharkiv and the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, news agency AP reported. 

Satellite images have shown the Russian military convoy occupying more than 64 kilometres stretch of road north of Kyv. As per the reports, the convoy was not more than 25 kilometres from the city centre. There are reports of Russians using cluster bombs to target Kharkiv. 

The civilians have sought safety at the subway system and other makeshift shelters to stay protected from the shellings carried out by the Russian forces. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, vowed to continue defending the land against Russians, even as he asked the European Parliament to prove that the powerful bloc was with Kyiv. The leader also received a standing ovation for his speech. Russia-Ukraine war: LIVE coverage

