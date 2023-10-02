Royal expert reveals what ‘really damaged’ Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles and Queen Camilla

Prince Harry did not visit his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William, during his brief stay in England before heading to the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

King Charles felt hurt by Harry’s remarks about Camilla(AP)

This revealed the “state of the relationship” between the Duke of Sussex and the other two royals, according to an expert. The expert also explained what “really damaged” the bond between Harry and King Charles. It was not Harry’s book, Spare, but something else that was missing in their relationship.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and author, told ET that the lack of a family reunion showed how strained the relationship was.

“Both between Prince Harry and his father and with his brother,” she said.

“I’m told … there haven’t been any conversations [with William] for a long time,” Nicholl added.

“There is some communication with Charles, but very little.”

Nicholl said that sources close to Charles told her that he wanted to have a relationship with his son.

“They do speak, but it’s very occasional. But I think the fact that they are not seeing each other on this trip … I think it’s a clear indication that the relationship is certainly strained between father and son.”

One of the reasons for the tension between Harry and King Charles was Harry’s memoir, Spare, which was released in January 2023. However, it was not the harsh words about William, the awkward stories about Kate Middleton, or the negative portrayal of King Charles as a father that upset him the most. It was the personal attacks on his wife, Queen Camilla.

“There has been so much criticism leveled at the royal family, really personal criticism leveled at Camilla, the queen in his autobiography,” Nicholl said.

“I think really that was very below the belt as far as the king was concerned. I think that has really damaged Harry’s relationship with Charles.”

In Spare, Harry wrote about how Camilla did not seem to care about him when they first met. He also recalled how he pleaded with King Charles not to marry Camilla in 2005.

Harry also accused Queen Camilla of being “dangerous,” claiming that she leaked stories to the media to improve her image. He also mentioned how he disliked when Camilla turned his old bedroom into a dressing room.

While King Charles felt hurt by Harry’s remarks about Camilla, the queen reportedly shrugged them off with an eye roll. Another factor that prevented Harry and King Charles from reconciling was the “matter of trust.”

“Charles, I think, is more keen for some sort of reconciliation,” Nicholl said.

“He’d like to have a sit-down and talk with his son. But there is a genuine concern on the king’s part that anything he says could then be sort of retold via Harry to a news media outlet. Because that’s what happened in the past. I think there is a real trust issue at stake here.”