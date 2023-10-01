On US government shutdown, Joe Biden's ‘I am tired of brinkmanship’ jab

US President Joe Biden said that he was "stick and tired of the brinkmanship" after a partial shutdown of the federal government was narrowly averted. American aid to Ukraine will keep flowing for now, Joe Biden said as he sought to reassure allies of continued US financial support for Kyiv's war effort. But time is running out, the president warned. US President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.(AP)

“We cannot under any circumstances allow American for Ukraine to be interrupted," Joe Biden said in remarks from the Roosevelt Room after Congress voted to avert a government shutdown by passing a short-term funding package that dropped assistance for Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

"We have time, not much time and there’s an overwhelming sense of urgency,” he said as the funding bill lasts only until mid-November.

Joe Biden also urged US Congress to negotiate an aid package as soon as possible.

“We’re going to get it done,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail