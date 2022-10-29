Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not join royal family for Christmas: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may snub a Christmas invitation from the royal family, a report said. As relations between the couple and the royal family hit rock bottom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not attend the royal family's Christmas celebrations ahead of Prince Harry's memoir's release on January 10, Mirror reported.

Owing to the book's release, the report said that there will be a “thawing of relations” between the couple and the royal family as the book has already sent shockwaves through the royals.

“They have no plans to again join the family, including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, for their first Christmas without the Queen at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk,” the report said.

The royals were “completely caught by surprise” with the title of the book- Spare- and further details of the memoir, the report claimed.

“Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror," the publisher of the book said in a statement.

