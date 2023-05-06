Only ‘curt nod’ between Harry- William at coronation: Why royal expert said this

Prince Harry "doesn't really exist" without Meghan Markle, royal expert and author Tom Quinn said as the Duke of Sussex is set to travel to the UK for King Charles' coronation while Meghan Markle will remain in the US with the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The royal expert that Prince Harry's attendance at the historic event will likely be very "awkward" - particularly as he is attending the ceremony alone.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Author of ‘Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family’ Tom Quinn said, "He doesn't exist without Meghan anymore. What Harry was before Meghan, that's all gone. The pheasant shooting, dressing up as a Nazi, not being interested in all the stuff that she is into - that's all disappeared."

The royal expert then speculated how Prince Harry will feel at the coronation, saying, "He's going to feel very isolated without the person who makes him into what he really is. Being on his own, it will be very difficult."

The event will also be "embarrassing" for Prince Harry too as royal watchers will likely notice “that awkwardness”, the expert claimed.

The royal author suggested there could be a "curt" exchange between Prince Harry and the royal family- particularly Prince William.

“At best, there will be a curt nod between William, especially, and Harry. So it is not going to be good,” the royal expert said.

