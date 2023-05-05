Home / World News / ‘Every family has issues’: Harry, Meghan must support King Charles, US envoy says

‘Every family has issues’: Harry, Meghan must support King Charles, US envoy says

ByMallika Soni
May 05, 2023 11:21 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: The ceremony will mark the first time that Prince Harry will be publicly reunited with his family since the publication of his memoir.

The US ambassador to the United Kingdom expressed "hope" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will put aside family differences and support King Charles III's coronation. King Charles will be crowned in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Consort Camilla. Prince Harry is set to be present at the ceremony while Meghan Markle will stay in California.

Prince Harry: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

Read more: Royal fan cheekily asks King Charles to spend the night in her tent. His reply

The ceremony will mark the first time that Prince Harry will be publicly reunited with his family since the publication of his memoir, Spare, and the release of Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Jane Hartley said, “Listen, I've said this before, every family has their issues [...] You know, I just hope that for this coronation there's support for the king. That's what I would want.”

"Support for the king," Jane Hartley added.

Read more: ‘Mind the gap’: King Charles and Camilla tell train passengers in special message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive less media coverage in the US, she added, saying, “I mean, if you look at our media, look at our New York Times, look at our Washington Post, whatever, I mean they're not getting that much coverage to be very honest with you.”

“The coverage right now really is about the coronation. The coverage right now is about what the UK is doing with us in terms of Ukraine. The coverage right now is the alliance that President [Joe] Biden has put together. So, you're not seeing them in mainstream media, if you want to know the truth, in my view,” she said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles coronation prince harry meghan markle royal family + 2 more
king charles coronation prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out