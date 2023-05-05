‘Every family has issues’: Harry, Meghan must support King Charles, US envoy says

The US ambassador to the United Kingdom expressed "hope" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will put aside family differences and support King Charles III's coronation. King Charles will be crowned in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Consort Camilla. Prince Harry is set to be present at the ceremony while Meghan Markle will stay in California. Prince Harry: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

The ceremony will mark the first time that Prince Harry will be publicly reunited with his family since the publication of his memoir, Spare, and the release of Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Jane Hartley said, “Listen, I've said this before, every family has their issues [...] You know, I just hope that for this coronation there's support for the king. That's what I would want.”

"Support for the king," Jane Hartley added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive less media coverage in the US, she added, saying, “I mean, if you look at our media, look at our New York Times, look at our Washington Post, whatever, I mean they're not getting that much coverage to be very honest with you.”

“The coverage right now really is about the coronation. The coverage right now is about what the UK is doing with us in terms of Ukraine. The coverage right now is the alliance that President [Joe] Biden has put together. So, you're not seeing them in mainstream media, if you want to know the truth, in my view,” she said.

