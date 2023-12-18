Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe ‘royal family behind this vendetta’

Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) has been holding crisis talks with its high-profile clients Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, media reports said after the Duke of Sussex's victory in the UK’s High Court. Prince Harry won a $180,000 payout in damages for having his phone hacked by Mirror Group Newspapers. The couple face a string of failed projects and brand partnerships which they think is “vendetta being waged against them”, UK’s Express newspaper reported. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is seen.(AP)

The deals fell apart despite the success of the sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, their Netflix documentary series in December 2022 and the record-breaking sales of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare earlier this year.

“There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family," the report claimed, adding, “Both Harry and Meghan often wore Dior and were at one point huge fans of the brand. Harry wore a [Dior] suit to the Coronation and the Sussexes were starting to build up their partnership with the fashion house. Then the focus shifted towards Camilla and other members of the family. To add salt to the wounds, the actress playing Kate Middleton [in The Crown‘s final series on Netflix] was announced as the new face of the brand. It was all very suspicious timing.”

Meghan Markle has worked with WME since April 2023, but no new projects have materialized so far. The couple’s $20 million contract with Spotify has also been ended, with executive Bill Simmons reportedly calling them “grifters”.

“The team doesn’t appear to know what to do at this point. The consensus now is to try and repair the damage done to the Royal Family and hope that link will help them out of the doldrums," the report claimed.