Prince William 'highly competitive', keeps a tab on what Harry does?

Prince Harry admitted in his memoir that he was in a bad place after the Palace stopped him from being an on-ground solider. Writing in ‘Spare’, Prince Harry said that at that time he talked to his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

“I talked it over with Willy. He had complicated feelings as well. He sympathized, as a soldier. But as a sibling? A highly competitive older brother? He couldn’t bring himself to totally regret this turn of events,” Prince Harry said.

Targeting Prince William for keeping a tab on him, Prince Harry continued, “Most of the time Willy and I didn’t have any truck with all that Heir-Spare nonsense. But now and then I’d be brought up short and realize that on some level it really did matter to him. Professionally, personally, he cared where I stood, what I was doing.”

This comes as Tom Parker Bowles, son of King Charles' second wife Queen Consort Camilla, hit back at Prince Harry’s claim that his mother played an “end game” to become Queen.

“I think change happens but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn’t any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened," he said.

“I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical. And yes, I think I’d be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes. She’s 75, but you know, it’s tough to do it. But she’s never complained. You just do it. Get on with it," he added.

